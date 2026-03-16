Southwest Keeps Forcing A Passenger To Stay In Packed Seats — Even When Empty Rows Are Available Nearby [Roundup]

News and notes from around the interweb:
- I never would have guessed two years ago that Southwest Airlines would become less customer-friendly than Delta, but there you go. They won’t let you spread out into less expensive seats than what you paid for even when an oversized passenger is taking up half of yours.
Hey @SouthwestAir – Flight WN2991 Tucson > Vegas tonight has abt 50 passengers. Please explain why I’m required to stay in a window seat in a full row when there are completely empty rows behind me? Please tell me why a flight attendant called me rude for asking? #RapidRewards
— Lori Delaney Johnson (@LoriDelaneyJ) March 15, 2026
- Those of us living in the United States too often take it for granted. A passenger can walk around with a Tumi backpack open in back – and cash sticking out from one of the pockets – and nobody takes it and he’s just fine.
- I will never understand how the ceiling of an aircraft can get so scuffed. This seems to be the condition of American Airlines planes more than many of the other carriers I fly. This should have them questioning use of the specific material, and also addressing it in overnight maintenance. The cabin condition of a $50m+ aircraft should be kept up appropriately. Have some respect!
- Southwest used to be special.
This was a Very Real Thing for those of us over six feet and 250+; it was a temporary salve for the male loneliness epidemic. Look what they’ve taken from us. pic.twitter.com/O34MCKgDaU
— Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) March 15, 2026
- Delta Air Lines shrinkflation. Reminds me of when United started giving out smaller packages of Biscoff cookies because they were cheaper, and when American started doing it blaming pandemic supply chain.
American shows the Cheez-It bag she was given on her Delta Airlines flight
The bag is unopened. She opens it on camera so you can see this is actually what came in the bag
There seems to be no limit in America to how much corporations can cut back on giving us pic.twitter.com/vdqHqwaw6z
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 15, 2026
- The Amex Platinum ‘Uber VIP’ benefit of top-rated drivers in certain cities is being dropped in favor of ‘signature support’ for issues and problems.
- When everyone’s priority, nobody is. (There ought to be a high priority queue, I suppose.)
AUS No Priority in the Priority Line
by
u/TallBlondBeauty in
americanairlines
Comments
Better savor each and every one of those premium Cheez-Its.
A lot of airlines does not allow you to change seats – before take off – on a half-empty flight, due to “weight-and-balance”…..but it should not be a problem once you’re in the air.
On the ceilings, you forgot: “Clean. Your. Planes.” Though, yeah, what’s going on there? Odd.
As for the last item, one of the downsides of relying on Reddit for your content, Gary, is that inevitably, the mods over there do tend to remove content, occasionally… whoopsie.
The ceiling scuffing is clearly from people throwing their carry-on bags up wheels first to get in the overhead and hitting the ceiling on the way up (or down). But agree it ought to be getting cleaned sooner or later.
“Cash” sticking out like that is almost always a disguised religious or political tract.