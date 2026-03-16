Southwest Keeps Forcing A Passenger To Stay In Packed Seats — Even When Empty Rows Are Available Nearby [Roundup]

by Gary Leff

News and notes from around the interweb:

About Gary Leff

Gary Leff is one of the foremost experts in the field of miles, points, and frequent business travel - a topic he has covered since 2002. Co-founder of frequent flyer community InsideFlyer.com, emcee of the Freddie Awards, and named one of the "World's Top Travel Experts" by Conde' Nast Traveler (2010-Present) Gary has been a guest on most major news media, profiled in several top print publications, and published broadly on the topic of consumer loyalty. More About Gary »

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Comments

  2. A lot of airlines does not allow you to change seats – before take off – on a half-empty flight, due to “weight-and-balance”…..but it should not be a problem once you’re in the air.

  3. On the ceilings, you forgot: “Clean. Your. Planes.” Though, yeah, what’s going on there? Odd.

    As for the last item, one of the downsides of relying on Reddit for your content, Gary, is that inevitably, the mods over there do tend to remove content, occasionally… whoopsie.

  4. The ceiling scuffing is clearly from people throwing their carry-on bags up wheels first to get in the overhead and hitting the ceiling on the way up (or down). But agree it ought to be getting cleaned sooner or later.

  5. cash sticking out from one of the pockets

    “Cash” sticking out like that is almost always a disguised religious or political tract.

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