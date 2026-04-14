A United Takeover Could Fix The Biggest Problem At American Airlines — It Still Tries To Compete With Spirit Instead Of Delta

United CEO Scott Kirby has pitched the administration on taking over American Airlines, reportedly even in a meeting with President Trump directly.

While there would be potentially insurmountable antitrust challenges to such a combination even if the administration signed off on such an unprecedented combination, and even if competition remedies were undertaken such as divesting slots and gates in places like Chicago O’Hare, LAX, and Washington’s National airport, and generally consumers aren’t going to benefit from consolidation in an industry with significant government-imposed barriers to entry for new competitors, there actually is a case where United Airlines acquiring American would be good for passengers.

United Taking Over American Would Solve American’s Core Problem

American Airlines has incredible assets that haven’t been exploited for the benefit of customers, shareholders, or employees.

Fundamentally, the problem with American Airlines over the past 13 years is that they’ve seen themselves competing with Spirit Airlines and Frontier, positioning themselves on cost rather than revenue, when they are a high cost airline and just when consumers started to be willing to spend more for a better product.

Failures like removing premium seats from planes, closing clubs, and scaling back soft product were downstream of that mistaken vision for the direction of the industry.

While Scott Kirby led cutbacks at American Airlines during his three years as President, at the beginning of his time in his role there also pitched that American would be one of two premium global U.S. airlines. That did not happen. He brought that vision to United Airlines first as its President and then as CEO, where he succeeded.

American Airlines has incredible assets and incredible people. For a decade I’ve said that no airline has more potential to better than it currently is. In some ways it’s actually been getting better over the last year, but what’s missing is the clear articulation of a vision for the carrier:

So employees understand what’s at stake, what kind of service they’re supposed to deliver, and how their contributions drive the airline’s success and their profit sharing.



So that customers and shareholders know where the company is headed, and have a context within which to place changes that the airline is making – so that each improvement and investment is seen as a valuable step towards something bigger rather than getting lost in noise and forgotten.

In other words, in order to both drive success of major investments like clubs and new aircraft, soft product, and customer-friendly rules changes and to capitalize financially on those improvements, they need a CEO who evangelizes what those changes mean, what to do next, and what kind of work is valued.

For too long the airline has treated product as a box checking exercise, middle managers haven’t been rewarded for taking what limited budgets they’re given and getting the most possible out of those budgets by sweating the details, and airport agents and flight attendants haven’t known whether they’re trying to compete with Spirit Airlines or Delta.

A takeover of American Airlines by United wouldn’t just mean a change in leadership at the CEO level. It would mean changes throughout the organization, and it could mean United executives taking over roles currently held by :

Chief Operating Officer David Seymour, who has presided over an operation that hasn’t been able to perform at the top of the industry despite years of promises, and who recently protested that the airline’s tech worked as it cancelled 10,000 flights at the end of January – and denied that flight attendants slept in airports even as his boss was apologizing for it. He ran opreations at US Airways under Kirby and was promoed to Senior Vice President of Integrated Operations at American prior to Kirby’s departure. He’s legacy America West.

Chief Financial Officer Devon May, who’s been responsible for cost-cutting efforts at American. He’s been described to me as “cheaper than Derek Kerr” who was US Airways and then American CFO until fall 2020.

Senior Vice President of Network Planning Brian Znotins, who’s been allergic to widebodies and to long haul flying outside of the airline’s joint venture partner hubs. He departed his role as Vice President of Network at United when Kirby arrived there, and led scheduling and route planning when that airline was scaling back its domestic flying – the exact strategy that Kirby reversed.

A Takeover By United Airlines Would Solve Several Problems At American

American Airlines lacks long haul aircraft after its strategic blunder retiring all of its Airbus A330, Boeing 767 and Boeing 757 planes during the pandemic. Supplier constraints make it difficult for American to rectify this with new orders any time soon, except perhaps by ordering new Airbus A330s. United Airlines may have too many widebodies on order for its network.

The most expensive capital assets at an airline has is its planes, so optimizing use of aircraft is a huge benefit.

While American has moved towards premium over the past 14 months, United’s premiumization extends far beyond adding first class seats into planes and investing in a nicer lounge aesthetic. It extends into economy where there’s been a commitment to:



far more extra legroom seats (something American Airlines sorely lacks)



Seat back entertainment screens



Robust food for sale in economy

In other words, United has made real investments that make the economy experience better, not just the forward cabin. And American Airlines passengers would certainly benefit from being able to use United’s mobile app!

Why Would United Even Want This?

Of course, it would make United by far the largest airline in the world. By some metrics they already are, even without this deal. But it gives them:

A larger footprint in New York



Dominance in Los Angeles and Chicago



A hub in the Southeast where they currently lack a presence



Dominance to Latin America



A much larger customer base for their loyalty program which – combined with greater relevance in key spend markets like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and across the Sun Belt would drive significant high margin growth.

American has high debt, but the bet is that the airline’s assets have much greater potential than they’ve been used for today, so United could get more value out of them – that they’re worth more than the current market value reflected in their stock price.

There Are Real Downsides For Customers In A Merger, Too

None of this is to say that a merger between United Airlines and American Airlines would be an unequivocal win for consumers. United has been following Delta in the race to the bottom for its loyaly program, treating MileagePlus members as counterparties to be squeezed – pulling back award availability, driving higher prices for redemptions including on partner airlines, and pressuring customers to take their credit card or lose even basic mileage-earning for flying.

American AAdvantage has been a more generous program in most respects than MileagePlus over the past half dozen years, largely because it’s the only advantage American has had to lean into. When Scott Kirby led American we saw cutbacks in the program as well (and those were attributed by the airline’s executives to his personal decisions, and those of now-United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella).

Members of AAdvantage might benefit, though, from being able to redeem their miles on Star Alliance rather than oneworld, since Star has more members. And lifetime AAdvantage elites would see a more generous program. For instance, lifetime 4 million milers are merely Platinum Pros at American, but are Global Services at United. (It’s possible an influx of lifetime elites could drive United to increase its requirements for new lifetime status. Disclosure: I have 3.9 million lifetime miles with American.)

A move from oneworld to Star Alliance, and shifts in other partnerships, would have downstream effects for world airline competition as well. It would leave oneworld with just Alaska Airlines in the United States, unless Alaska comes along into Star Alliance too – but codesharing with United becomes harder under competition scrutiny for Alaska with a combined United-American than just with American, even with its pulldown in San Francisco.

United partners with Air Canada and Lufthansa Group across the Atlantic (versus British Airways, Iberia, Finnair and Aer Lingus), with ANA and with Air New Zealand across the Pacific (versus Japan Airlines and Qantas), and with Air Canada across the U.S. – Canada border. So there’d be a shakeup in international alliances. This would have both positive and negative effects.

And, of course, there’d simply be one fewer major airline in the United States competing – adding capacity, driving down prices – and that’s not simply a role that a new entrant can come in and replace given contraints at U.S. airports and in U.S. airspace especially in the Northeast, and barriers to starting new airlines.

This would be bad for Houston, since American’s Dallas – Fort Worth hub is much stronger. It would also be bad for Phoenix, since that hub makes a lot less sense with a combined airline dominating Los Angeles. However, in both of those places, there would be plenty of room for other airlines to backfill any reduction in service from a combined United-American.